Robert Downey Jr. faces great 'disappointment' at work

Robert Downey Jr. was hyped up for his Broadway debut in McNeal. But poor reviews reportedly made him devastated.



Sources told Closer Weekly that the Oscar winner is having a difficult time coping with the flop.

“Robert took a bold leap from dominating the silver screen to trying his luck on stage,” the tipster tattled.

“But the brutal reviews have shattered him. He poured his heart into this project, only for it to bomb — it’s been a blow to his ego!”

An insider even suggested that the Marvel star would not look back on the stage after this. “He won’t be stepping foot on a theater stage again!”

Earlier, the Marvel star was over the moon when he announced his project, “I knew I wanted to do Ayad’s new play before I was done reading it.”

It is relevant to mention that the critics mostly targeted the overall tone and pace of the stage drama rather than Robert’s performance.