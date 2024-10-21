'Deadpool & Wolverine' achieves an 'unthinkable' milestone overtaking 'Barbie'

Deadpool & Wolverine has achieved another milestone this weekend, leaving behind Marvel Studios and Disney’s R-rated film Barbie.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool & Wolverine has secured its place at the eleventh position on the list of all-time top-grossing films at the domestic box office.

Becoming the highest-earning R-rated movie ever, the film made another $679,000 over the weekend after Disney added more theatres, going from 990 to 1,500 across the country.

The movie, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, concluded Sunday with a total of $636.3 million in the U.S., and this is just above the $636.2 million that Barbie made.

Notably, Barbie is still the 15th biggest movie of all time, earning $1.446 billion worldwide, while Deadpool & Wolverine has made $1.336 billion worldwide so far.

Moreover, last weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine pushed Star Wars: Episode VIII—TThe Last Jedi out of the top 20 highest-grossing movies.

Since coming out this summer, the movie broke many box office records with having the biggest opening weekend for an R-rated film, making $211 million.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is the seventh-highest-grossing movie globally and fifth-highest in the U.S. alone.

It is pertinent to mention that Deadpool & Wolverine is also the second-biggest movie of 2024, just behind Pixar and Disney’s Inside Out 2, which has made $652.9 million in the U.S. and $1.694 billion worldwide.