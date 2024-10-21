Cheryl Hines ready to address husband RFK Jr's cheating scandal

Cheryl Hines has decided to address the rumours of her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cheating on her.



“Lots of emotions with rumors!” the actress told Us Weekly at Saturday’s Groundlings 50th Anniversary Event in Los Angeles while wearing her wedding ring.

“But, it will all be in my book. I’m writing a book. I’ve been taking notes — serious notes!” she announced in response to her husband’s alleged sexting scandal with political reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star also revealed she plans on having “a lot of fun with [her] family.”

“They’re fun. I mean, if I had a boring family it would be tough,” she said. “And I think just trying to embrace the unknown and instead of fighting against it, sort of trying to embrace it and just say yes to whatever comes your way.”

Hines, 59, added that she’s focused on “little moments” and won’t “take anything too seriously.”

“Even though I find myself in very serious situations!” added the RV star, who shares 20-year-old daughter Catherine Rose with ex-husband Paul Young.

Kennedy, too, has children from previous relationships, named Bobby, 40, Kathleen, 36, Conor, 30, Kyra, 29, Willian, 26, and Aidan, 23.

At another point in the interview, Hines also flexed about a secret to a long-lasting marriage and moving past the “crazy” moments with her husband.

“There’s a connection that you look at your husband or your partner and all the crazy going on around you, or you look and you check in and it’s like, ‘OK. It’s going to be OK. We’re going to move through this moment,'” she told the publication.