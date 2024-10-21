Eva Mendes sheds light on 'extreme' parenting style for her daughters

Eva Mendes dished out her strict parenting style that would sound extreme to some just recently.

During the interview with The Times, Mendes candidly shared her extreme parenting style for her two daughters, 10-year-old Esmeralda and 8-year-old Amada.

She began by saying, “Putting my kid on the internet and being like, "Oh, search something," that to me is equivalent to telling her, "Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You'll be fine."'

“I know that sounds extreme, but that's what I feel,” the Ghost Rider star added.

Meanwhile, Mendes, who is homeschooling her daughters, also recalled her and her husband’s childhood dark days with her children.

“I explain to them what I didn't have, what Ryan didn't have when he was little, how hard we had to fight, the dark days of being paycheck to paycheck, and this and that, but they'll never really know unless they experience that,” the Hollywood star told the outlet.

Moreover, the Hitch actor highlighted her struggle with anxiety as well and said, “I still have all this anxiety and I see myself passing it on to my children.”

Before concluding, she shared, “The next best thing [to gain perspective], according to Dr. [Daniel] Amen [the author of Raising Mentally Strong Kids], is to really have them work on their self-esteem for themselves by doing things like working in the house.”

It is pertinent to mention that Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling started dating while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and secretly tied the knot in 2022.