Jennifer Garner, John Miller begin wedding prep: details inside

Jennifer Garner has reportedly begun her wedding shopping.

The 13 Going On 30 star is "seriously scouting for a dream wedding dress and looking at different wedding venues" while she was in Paris recently for a DIOR event, InTouch Weekly reported.

"Jennifer is finally putting the focus back on herself and everyone is happy to see it," the publication quoted an insider.

"She’ll never be a diva, but she deserves to be the center of attention after putting Ben [Affleck] first for so long and this shopping trip in Paris was the perfect reward," the source added.

The decision comes after the longtime partners have endured several challenges in their relationship, including Ben Affleck's tumultuous divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Contrary to several rumours of Garner considering it an opportunity to reunite with the father of her three kids, the actress has made it apparent that she is "moving on" with her life.

"Jen and John have taken a lot more trips to Europe than people realise. Paris is one of their favorite escapes and they’ve decided getting married there this coming spring is something they want to do."



The couple is now looking forward to marry the way Garner wants, which means the dreamy wedding she couldn't have with Affleck as they eloped in Turks and Caicos in 2005, with Victor Garber and his partner Rainer Andreesen as the only attendees.

"This time around she wants a big wedding in a dream location and John is all for it," the insider added, hinting at a lavish Parisian wedding.

"He loves the idea of giving her something that Ben never did, so he’s totally encouraging her to go all out. He’s got plenty of money and wants to totally spoil her," the source concluded.



Although the couple has not announced their engagement, Garner has been spotted with a ring on her left hand several times since 2021, per In Touch.