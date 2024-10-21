Dua Lipa leave fans disappointed as singer struggles to perform

Dua Lipa, who opened this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, left fans unimpressed with her vocal performance.



The Levitating hitmaker, who was performing along with Cher, as per METRO, kicked off the performance by herself, before she was joined by the 78-year-old singer.

The 29-year-old singer was seen singing Cher’s 1998 hit song Believe during which her fans noted that she was "struggling" with the tone of the track.



"I love Dua and she can sing but her voice just doesn’t suit this song," a user wrote with another fan adding, “I like Dua Lipa, but this was… not it.”



“Why is Dua struggling here??” said one of the users, while another one agreed, adding, "Oh, she struggling."

According to a fan, she (Dua) got no business singing that song. I'm sorry.

The Love Again singer’s live performance comes two days she performed at the Royal Albert Hall alongside Sir Elton John in London.

On the work front, the singer will soon kick off her Radical Optimism Tour which is set to begin next month in support of her third studio album with the same name.

The tour will begin in Singapore on November 5, 2024, and is set to conclude in Seattle on October 16, 2025.