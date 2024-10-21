Kim Kardashian flaunts stunning 'birthday suit' as she turns 44

Kim Kardashian has revealed her "birthday suit."

On Monday, Kim celebrated her 44th birthday, revealing a stunning bodysuit for her special day.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the SKIMS founder posted a mirror video clip in a sunning figure hugging nude metallic outfit.

The Diesel’s D-Rooney slip dress appeared to be a second skin on her, which she accessorized with cross necklace and loose long waves for hairstyle.

She captioned the clip simply as "Birthday Suit."

Additionally, Kim also posted a photo of her birthday cake which showcased October 2024 calendar and Oct. 21 circled.

Notably, "happy birthday Kim!" was written with white icing below.

It is worth mentioning that Kim's stylist Dan Levi also took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse from the reality TV star's birthday celebration.

From her official handle she posted a snap showing cake being presented to Kim with candles lightened up.

Kim's birthday comes just a day after she turned heads at the fourth annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles.

She attended the event alongside her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie.