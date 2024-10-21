Oasis takes Richard Ashcroft onboard for 2025 reunion tour: 'Music is power'

Oasis just announced one of their special guests for their upcoming Live 2025 reunion shows in the UK and Ireland!

The iconic rock band confirmed that they would be welcoming none other than Richard Ashcroft to the stage.

Ashcroft, a popular musician not only amongst Oasis fans but worldwide as well, is the first supporting act to be announced for the highly-anticipated 2025 reunion concerts by the Live Forever crooners.

Additionally, the Verve front man also has a long history of collaborating with the infamous Gallagher brothers since 1993 and have also supported each other previously on their tours.

Their bond runs incredibly deep as seen back when Noel dedicated the (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? cut Cast No Shadow to Ashcroft.

The Bitter Sweet Symphony singer expressed his sentiments over reuniting with Oasis on stage once more, saying, “As a fan from day one I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis’s return was announced.”

“I can say with no exaggeration that the songwriting talent of Noel and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work,” Ashcroft further stated, all praises for the Oasis brothers.

He further mentioned, “It was the perfection of Live Forever that forced me to try and write my own. They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy. Now it’s time to create more memories and I’m ready to bring it.”

“See you next summer. Music is power,” Ashcroft mentioned, signing off.