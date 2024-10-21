Victoria Beckham approves son Cruz's new girlfriend

Victoria Beckham has seemingly approved son Cruz's new girlfriend.

Jackie Apostel, who sparked dating rumours with Cruz when they were spotted together in June, previously shared stunning photos on Instagram.

In the first photo, Jackie posed in front of mirror, wearing stunning black lace dress, seemingly given to her by her boyfriend's mom, Victoria.

Cruz Beckham declared his 'love' for new girlfriend Jackie Apostel recently

She captioned the post, "Hot sauce and hotter outfits. thank u for the laciest dream piece @victoriabeckham."

Other photos in the post featured Jackie donning same outfit, posing outdoors.

On Friday, Cruz declared his love for Jackie on Instagram. Celebrating her birthday, Cruz posted a snap of her reacting in surprise, surrounded by her friends before blowing candles on the cake.

"happy birthday i love you," Cruz, son of David Beckham, declared in the caption.

Additionally, Jackie also congratulated Victoria previously for her "beautiful" Paris Fashion Week show.

Jackie, who attended the show alongside Cruz, posted photos on Instagram in stunning white dress.

In the caption, she congratulated Victoria, saying, "The most beautiful show and the most beautiful dress. Congratulations @victoriabeckham."