Billy Joel takes daughters to 'record-breaking' Taylor Swift concert

Billy Joel just proved to be a super dad!

The iconic singer might just be another “better man” amongst many others who jumped on the bandwagon of fathers taking their daughters to see Taylor Swift perform for her Eras Tour.

On Monday, Joel took to his official Instagram account to share photos of him and his family attending the Miami show of the Lover crooner, held at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Not only did his daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne enjoy floor seats at the concert but they the family of four got to witness the sensational tour performance alongside the pop star’s mom, Andrea.

As he and his wife, Alexis Roderick, pose for a photo alongside their daughters and Andrea, the 57-year-old proved himself to be a Swiftie too as he wore a shirt that read, "It's me, hi. I'm the dad. It's me," a minor customization on a lyric from Swift's hit song, Anti-Hero.

"Our family attended the Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami where Billy Joel/Elton John’s Face to Face concert previously held the seating record," he captioned the post.

With the second picture in the carousel being Swift herself posing with Joel’s daughters, the Piano Man singer further penned, "Taylor’s second concert at Hard Rock Miami set a new record and ushered in a new era at Hard Rock Stadium. We were so happy to be a part of this record-breaking concert!"

"Plus, we got to celebrate with her mama," he mentioned as he referred to Andrea, adding, "Celebrating someone’s success does not negate your own. She is showing our girls all that is possible. Onward and upward #swifties."