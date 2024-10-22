Billie Lourd remembers mom Carrie Fisher in emotional birthday tribute

Billie Lourd penned down an emotional tribute for late mother Carrie Fisher on her birthday.



The 32-year-old American actress took to her official Instagram account to mark the Star Wars icon's 68th birthday.

She shared a throwback picture of herself with Fisher, who passed away at the age of 60 on December 27, 2016.

"My mom would’ve been 68 today. Dead person birthdays are weird to say the least. On my mom’s birthday every year, I try to celebrate her as much as possible, but today I really wanted to celebrate her with her," the Scream Queens alum wrote in the caption.

Lourd went on to say, "Some years my grief makes me feel the warmth of her love, some years it makes me angry, some years I feel numb but today when I woke up I just felt sad. I didn’t want to celebrate, I just wanted my mom."

"My mom died when she was 60. 60 is too damn young to die," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Fisher passed away due to atherosclerotic heart disease, sleep apnea, and “drug use," as per her toxicology report.