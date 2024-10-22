Rahat Ali, son deliver stunning performance at sold-out Dallas concert

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (centre with mic) and his son Shahzaman Ali Khan (right with mic) on stage at a concert in Dallas, Texas. — Reporter

DALLAS: Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan along with his son delivered a mesmerising non-stop performance for three and a half hours for fans in Dallas, Texas.

The concert captivated audiences of all ages, who rocked to the rhythm of the music and enjoyed every moment of the remarkable event.

Adding to the magic of the evening, Shahzaman Ali Khan, son of Rahat, showcased his extraordinary talent. His soulful voice evoked memories of his late uncle, the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, a maestro whose influence still resonates deeply with music lovers.

Fans remarked that Shahzaman's performance felt as though Nusrat had come alive once again through his voice.

The evening in Dallas was filled with a stunning blend of classical Sufi qawwalis and Bollywood hits, enchanting the audience and leaving them spellbound. Shahzaman's vocal performance reminded many of the rich, emotional tones of his late uncle, and his powerful rendition touched the hearts of all present.



Nasir Siddiqui, the driving force behind the event, expressed his gratitude to the people of Dallas for making the concert a sold-out success. His dedication to bringing such iconic musical experiences to the community was widely appreciated.

After the concert, Rahat took to the stage and praised Nasir, calling him a highly successful and respected promoter in Dallas. He expressed his joy at standing alongside two well-known promoters, Rehan Siddiqui and Nasir, who have both contributed greatly to the South Asian entertainment scene in their city.

On popular demand from the audience, Shahzaman also shared his thoughts. “After Allah, my parents are my greatest strength. It is because of their prayers that my voice carries the sweetness and magical effect it has. Your love and appreciation encourage me greatly,” he said.

Shahzaman added: “I may not be as great as my father, but I strive to follow in his footsteps, create my own identity, and work hard to be like him.”

The South Asian community in Dallas remarked that the night would be remembered for years to come.