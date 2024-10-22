Pamela Anderson's 'bold' step inspires Drew Barrymore and Valerie Bertinelli

Pamela Anderson recently came forward as a ray of inspiration for Drew Barrymore and Valerie Bertinelli.

The Drew Barrymore show posted a preview clip of the October 22 episode on Instagram and TikTok on Monday, October 21, in which Barrymore and Bertinelli appeared barefaced with Anderson.

Anderson has been attending events without makeup since Paris Fashion Week in September 2023.

Appreciating Anderson for her courage, Barrymore said, "I really think you own this space. I think you're the pioneer of what we're certainly doing here today."

While Anderson articulated her thoughts, saying, "Isn't it freeing? Doesn't it feel free? I feel free. I mean, it's taken a while too; I've had my little, you know, journey with it, but we all are our own worst critics."

"I was at Paris Fashion Week and decided [if] I was just going to a fashion show, I didn't need to compete with anybody. Like, why am I wasting three hours in a makeup chair when I have these beautiful Vivian Westwood clothes on."



"And I didn't realize anyone would even notice. So then, when people started coming up to me and talking about it, I thought, 'Well, this is a great message.' You know, to really peel it back and find out who I was again. I wanted to remember who I was," she shared by chronicling the reason behind her bold take.

Moving forward, the Baywatch actress noted that she always remained glammed up with makeup, which made her feel as if she “played characters” her whole life.

The 57-year-old actress highlighted, "It just hit me a couple of years ago, and I was like, you know, just shaking my head, going, 'Who am I?' You know, and that's when I went home into my garden and started planting things and getting into nature and going back to the trees that knew me since birth."

"I bought my grandmother's property and renovated it, and I just started taking it all back. And then started peeking out without makeup. And then I started realizing, 'Oh, I feel great as me.'"

"This is the best time in my life. I feel so empowered and so free and so excited about life again," Anderson concluded by telling her true feelings to Barrymore and Bertinelli.