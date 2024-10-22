Tom Holland reveals 'overwhelming' supportive gesture of Robert Downey

Tom Holland recently opened-up about how Robert Downey once supported him.

During the interview with Rich Roll Podcast, Holland candidly shared his first scene of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s movie with Downey.

The Hollywood star began by lauding, “When I had to take my mark and do my scene with Downey, it was really overwhelming, I am very grateful to Downey.”

Moreover, he continued, “When I did my [screen test], it was eight pages of dialogue. It was a long scene. It went great. I was told by my agent to learn the lines exactly.”

“When I did my first take with Downey, he just started improvising everything and changing it all. That gave me license to follow him. You can’t beat Downey, but you can ride his coattails.”

“When I got to set after I got the gig, my scene had been cut down significantly from what I did in the audition. It was now maybe two pages,” the English actor added.

For those unversed, Tom Holland first appeared in the role of Spider-Man in MCU’s movie, Captain America: Civil War.

At the time, the Cherry actor recalled, “Downey piped up: ‘Where did all of the kid’s lines go?'”

“Downey was the one who said, ‘No, you’re going to want to spend time on this. Let’s shoot the whole thing from the audition. You can always cut it, but you’re going to want to have it,'” Holland told the host.

Before concluding, he shared the morale that he learned and said, “And they used all of it. I owe that to him. That’s really cool. I’d love to one day do that…If I’m lucky to bring Miles Morales into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what Downey did for me.”