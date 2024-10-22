Liam Payne's journey to sobriety comes to light: 'Clean for weeks'

Liam Payne’s close friend has revealed major details about his life and his addiction to lethal drugs.

According to Daily Mail, the friend told that the late singer had stopped using drugs and was “fighting demons” while living in the U.S., but the drug dealers took advantage of him and pulled him back into trouble in Buenos Aires.

The insider said, “Liam had been clean for weeks. He had been to rehab more than once. He had had treatment in the UK and in California.”

“He went to Argentina to renew his USA visa where he had to undergo medical examination because of his history with alcohol and drugs. The results of the tests were good. Liam was 100 per cent sober. But when he checked in at the hotel, at some point someone there started giving him drugs.”

“Liam had tried really hard to get clean, then they preyed on him. These people only care about money. They didn't care about his health,” the insider added.

The source further shared that “he had recently been taken on by a new psychiatrist in Florida. Everyone around Liam hoped that he was on the path to recovery.”

TMZ also reported that investigators found a mixture of drugs called “pink cocaine,” which contained methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA with crack cocaine and benzodiazepine during the initial search.

However, the same outlet claimed that given the circumstances, the full toxicology results will take several weeks to be made public as initial reports conclude that Liam’s injuries were caused by falling three stories from a hotel window, and no one else was involved.

It is pertinent to mention that Payne had struggled with poor mental health for years and had undergone treatment to overcome his excessive alcohol and drug consumption before his sudden death on October 16.