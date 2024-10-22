Australian brands King Charles her ‘grandparent’

An expert has just bashed the verbal bashing that King Charles received at the hand of an Australian Parliamentarian during his tour of the country.

Many even went as far as to bash the senator for her outburst and explained how ‘unhinged’ it made many Australians’ look to the rest of the world.

The expert who penned this piece is also Sydney-based, with the name Angela Mollard.

Her piece for the q began by saying, “Australians are deeply embarrassed by our rogue politician who unleashed on the King and Queen today in a tirade that demonstrated shocking disrespect, not just to the monarchy but two visiting septuagenarians.”

She also took note of the public reaction this caused and added, “While the King and Queen showed remarkable poise as they came under fire from Senator Lidia Thorpe, there is widespread revulsion that the couple were targeted in such a manner after the monarch – undergoing cancer treatment, lest we forget – travelled tens of thousands of miles to visit the nation he holds in such affection.”

“Honestly, it was like watching someone turn on your own grandparents,” she also made a point to note.

Before concluding she also doubled down with her support once more and added, “Whatever you think of the Royal Family, watching Ms Thorpe shout at Charles and Camilla made most of us cringe. At best she made us look uncultured; at worst unhinged.”