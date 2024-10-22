Photo: Tom Brady inspired by Travis Kelce after David Beckham alliance: Report

Tom Brady is reportedly looking for guidance from Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce, who has years of experience in going live in front of fans.

As fans will be aware, the Kelce brothers started their New Heights podcast in 2022 with Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Now, that Tom is going to kick off his own podcast, he has turned to the 34-year-old NFL player for support, as per the latest findings of Life & Style, “You gotta hand it to Tom – he knows when he needs help and he knows exactly where to go to ask for it.”

“The goal in Tom’s first year on the air at Fox is to not embarrass himself and to not blow the handful of very big blockbuster games he’ll be broadcasting this year,” the source also addressed before moving on to the next topic.

Travis is not the only footballer with whom Tom Brady is trying to connect as previously it was reported by another source that the former husband of Gisele Bundchen is “figuring out ways to collaborate” with David Beckham.

The duo is reportedly considering buying a “NFL team,” and “there’s talk of everything from a fashion line to sports equipment and an alcohol brand,” the source noted at the time.