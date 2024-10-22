Serena Williams set for Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' show with her daughters

Serena Williams shared behind the scenes of getting ready for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Serena shared adorable photos of herself with her daughters Olympia, 7, and Adira, 14 months, all set for Taylor's concert.

The first photo showed the retired tennis player, 40, in a black mini dress while holding her baby, donning jeans shorts, white shirt and adorable blue hair bow.

Meanwhile, her other daughter, Olympia posed beside them in replica of Swift's Lover bodysuit and silver rhinestoned cowboy boots.

The second photo featured a close-up look at Adira in her mom's arms.

In the caption, Serena mentioned, "This is us . . . Getting ready for @taylorswift."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for the adorable girls.

One wrote, "I was there with my daughter the same night - we had the time of our lives, and I hope you did too!!"

While another added, "Awwww. Look at you and your girls. So adorable. They grow so fast. Hope they had fun!!"

"Even Adira is excited," the third comment read.

Before this post, Serena also shared a sweet transition video of herself.

The video transitioned Serena from her house to the Lover crooner's Eras Tour concert.

She wrote in the caption, "Oh, just a causal Swiftie over here (maybe not so causal) @taylorswift #miami #erastour"