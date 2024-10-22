 
Geo News

Serena Williams set for Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' show with her daughters

Serena Williams shared adorable behind-the-scenes look of her daughters set for Taylor Swift's concert

By
Web Desk
|

October 22, 2024

Serena Williams set for Taylor Swifts Eras Tour show with her daughters
Serena Williams set for Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' show with her daughters

Serena Williams shared behind the scenes of getting ready for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Serena shared adorable photos of herself with her daughters Olympia, 7, and Adira, 14 months, all set for Taylor's concert.

Serena Williams set for Taylor Swifts Eras Tour show with her daughters

The first photo showed the retired tennis player, 40, in a black mini dress while holding her baby, donning jeans shorts, white shirt and adorable blue hair bow.

Meanwhile, her other daughter, Olympia posed beside them in replica of Swift's Lover bodysuit and silver rhinestoned cowboy boots.

The second photo featured a close-up look at Adira in her mom's arms.

In the caption, Serena mentioned, "This is us . . . Getting ready for @taylorswift."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for the adorable girls.

One wrote, "I was there with my daughter the same night - we had the time of our lives, and I hope you did too!!"

While another added, "Awwww. Look at you and your girls. So adorable. They grow so fast. Hope they had fun!!"

"Even Adira is excited," the third comment read.

Before this post, Serena also shared a sweet transition video of herself.

The video transitioned Serena from her house to the Lover crooner's Eras Tour concert.

She wrote in the caption, "Oh, just a causal Swiftie over here (maybe not so causal) @taylorswift #miami #erastour"

Diddy's kids speak out as new heinous allegations mount against rapper
Diddy's kids speak out as new heinous allegations mount against rapper
Liam Payne's 'erratic behavior' began after Kate Cassidy left from Argentina
Liam Payne's 'erratic behavior' began after Kate Cassidy left from Argentina
Did Liam Payne hear voices before plunging to death? Lamar Odom weighs in
Did Liam Payne hear voices before plunging to death? Lamar Odom weighs in
Tom Brady seeks Travis Kelce's advice on 'showmanship:' Source
Tom Brady seeks Travis Kelce's advice on 'showmanship:' Source
Sabrina Carpenter makes Barry Keoghan blush after flirty on-stage shout-out video
Sabrina Carpenter makes Barry Keoghan blush after flirty on-stage shout-out
Sean 'Diddy Combs makes his request public before trial
Sean 'Diddy Combs makes his request public before trial
Prince Harry dubbed 'lamb to slaughter' in Meghan Markle, Royal Family feud video
Prince Harry dubbed 'lamb to slaughter' in Meghan Markle, Royal Family feud
Tom Brady inspired by Travis Kelce after David Beckham alliance: Report
Tom Brady inspired by Travis Kelce after David Beckham alliance: Report