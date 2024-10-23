Hayden Panettiere steps out for casual outing in NYC

Hayden Panettiere casually stepped out in a comfortable ensemble as she arrived to JFK airport in New York City on Monday, October 21.

According to Daily Mail, the Nashville actress could be seen strolling through a crowded section of the airport while rolling a Louis Vuitton suitcase behind her.

Moreover, she revealed a new septum piercing and dressed in black cargo sweatpants as well as a matching, cropped sweatshirt and black shirt underneath.

Additionally, Hayden slipped into a pair of white, Golden Goose sneakers that were loosely secured with laces, as per the outlet.

As per the publication, the star's blonde locks were swept up into a simple bun, preventing loose strands from falling onto her face.

At one point, Panettiere was spotted flashing a small smile as she prepared to head to her next destination.

It is worth mentioning that Hayden's latest outing came shortly after she sparked concern for her health after “slurring words” during recent interviews last month, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, the Bring It On: All Or Nothing actress has previously battled with opioid addiction as well as substance abuse in the past but has been in recovery since 2021.

In September, she opened up to People about the death of her younger brother Jansen following his shock passing at age 28 due to an undiagnosed heart condition in February 2023 called cardiomegaly.