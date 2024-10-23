Stanley Tucci gets candid about getting less work after ‘After Devil Wears Prada'

Stanley Tucci recently got candid about facing a difficult journey after starring in The Devil Wears Prada film which features Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

The Lovely Bones actor in an interview with Vanity told that he “couldn’t get a job” and “didn’t quite understand that.”



“That’s just the way it was,” the 63-year-old actor said, adding, “So I went and did stuff that I didn’t necessarily want to do, but I did it.”

Tucci, who played fashion editor named Nigel in the 2006 film, described the lack of work as part of being an actor.

“My career has always gone through these fluctuations, and sometimes it’s just the business, the Hunger Games actor continued, adding, “Sometimes it was personal reasons why you can’t work.”

He also shed light on his battle with oral cancer in 2017 and recalled that having been sick six years ago, threw a wrench into the works for a while.

“And then you slowly get back,” the actor, who is now cancer-free said.”

While talking about reprising his role in the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, the actor said that was definitely “open to the idea”.