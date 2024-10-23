Liam Payne's father likely to extend his stay in Argentina

Liam Payne's death investigation could take up more time.



The late singer’s father, Geoff Payne, has been warned he could have to wait ten days for permission to take his son's body home.

The delay is for the examination results to return from the laboratory.

"Geoff has been told it might take ten days for the tests to be completed and for him to take Liam home," a family friend revealed.

"He is finding the whole situation really tough. Geoff totally heart-broken at losing his son. But he has vowed to do right by Liam and will not go home without him," the source told Daily Mail.

While the Argentine officials say they expect the results to take ten days, the source offered that “it might be a lot less time than that.”

"It is the uncertainty of not knowing when this ordeal will be over is what he is finding very difficult to deal with," the publication further quoted the insider.

However, reports also cite that Geoff wants the case to be transparent and open.

In last night conversation with the prosecutor who is leading the investigation into his son's death, Geoff told Andrés Esteban Madrea he was willing to "testify about everything he knows about his son's life that could help the investigation."

The prosecutor told Geoff the "toxicological and histopathological" examinations of his son's remains had not yet been completed, and that he could not release the body until he had the results.

Madrea added that forensic examinations are being conducted on "mobile phones, computers, photographs and videos from security cameras" found at the hotel, "which require a longer analysis time."

The hotel staff are being questioned amid claims that his son, who had ditched his abuse of drugs and alcohol, had been preyed on by drug dealers at the boutique venue.



"Additionally, numerous witness statements have been taken to reconstruct the victim's last hours and the scene of the events, a process that is still ongoing involving hotel staff, acquaintances, technical and medical professionals, and others connected to the victim through his work."

The lead investigator also offered Geoff police protection due to the high-profile nature of his son's death.

Geoff landed in Buenos Aires last week to identify his son and bring back the body for his funereal.

The 66-year-old motor mechanic visited the morgue where the former One Direction star’s body is stored as well as the boutique CasaSur Palermo Hotel where his son died from a 45ft fall from the hotel room balcony.