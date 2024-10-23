Amy Adams shares two cents on Rachel Brosnahan's casting as Lois Lane in 'Superman'

Amy Adams shares two cents on Rachel Brosnahan's casting as Lois Lane

Amy Adams reacted to Rachel Brosnahan playing her infamous Lois Lane role in the new Superman movie.



It is pertinent to mention here that Rachel has replaced Amy in the new Superman which will arrive in 2025.

Amy told in an interview with Variety said, “I love her. She’s gonna be great.” (sic)

The 50-year-old actress continued, “Hopefully the role will be infused with her sensibility and her natural humor and strength and wit.”

The Arrival actress also confirmed that she never assumed that she’d be back as Lois Lane in the latest version which stars David Corenswet as Superman.

The actress also praised her Superman: Man of Steel co-star Henry Cavill, saying that he was a "really brilliant Superman".

"I offer every Superman luck and stuff, but I think he was great. I just wanted to say that. It’s so in his spirit,” she said.

For the unversed, Amy portrayed Lois in Henry starrer Superman in Superman: Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the Justice League movie.