 
Geo News

Bruce Springsteen opens up on 'mortality' amid wife Patti's cancer battle

Bruce Springsteen's wife Patti Scialfa was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2018

By
Web Desk
|

October 23, 2024

Bruce Springsteens wife Patti Scialfa was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2018
Bruce Springsteen's wife Patti Scialfa was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2018

Discussions about mortality have become a “part of life” for Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa amid her cancer battle.

Patti was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2018. Her diagnoses was made public through the new documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band.

At a recent premiere of the documentary in Los Angeles, Springsteen opened up about thoughts of death, telling People: “Hey, you get up around our age, and those are the things you're thinking about.”

“Patti and I have had to deal with her illness, and you're worried about... it is a part of your life now, questions of mortality, and it just becomes a part of your life.”

“Like I say in the film, there's a lot more yesterdays and goodbyes once you get up around where we are than there was 30 or 40 years ago,” he said candidly.

Getting real about why he made the documentary, he said: “If we didn't make it now, I'd be dead pretty soon. We got to make these while we can.”

Bruce Springsteen's life will be the focus of the upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere staring Jeremy Allen White as the singer. 

Selena Gomez goes unfiltered about skin troubles
Selena Gomez goes unfiltered about skin troubles
Prince William breaks silence as Kate Middleton reaches out to Harry
Prince William breaks silence as Kate Middleton reaches out to Harry
Leonardo DiCaprio, Tenaya Taylor cosy up at nightclub: details inside
Leonardo DiCaprio, Tenaya Taylor cosy up at nightclub: details inside
Billie Eilish ends up hurting herself badly
Billie Eilish ends up hurting herself badly
Travis Scott's fans create chaos amid Melbourne show: Source video
Travis Scott's fans create chaos amid Melbourne show: Source
Wedding Alert! Royal family makes big announcement
Wedding Alert! Royal family makes big announcement
Eric Roberts dishes out his 'toughest period' with Emma Roberts
Eric Roberts dishes out his 'toughest period' with Emma Roberts
King Charles, Queen Camilla release personal emotional message after Australia visit video
King Charles, Queen Camilla release personal emotional message after Australia visit