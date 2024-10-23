Bruce Springsteen opens up on 'mortality' amid wife Patti's cancer battle

Bruce Springsteen's wife Patti Scialfa was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2018

Discussions about mortality have become a “part of life” for Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa amid her cancer battle.

Patti was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2018. Her diagnoses was made public through the new documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band.

At a recent premiere of the documentary in Los Angeles, Springsteen opened up about thoughts of death, telling People: “Hey, you get up around our age, and those are the things you're thinking about.”

“Patti and I have had to deal with her illness, and you're worried about... it is a part of your life now, questions of mortality, and it just becomes a part of your life.”

“Like I say in the film, there's a lot more yesterdays and goodbyes once you get up around where we are than there was 30 or 40 years ago,” he said candidly.

Getting real about why he made the documentary, he said: “If we didn't make it now, I'd be dead pretty soon. We got to make these while we can.”

Bruce Springsteen's life will be the focus of the upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere staring Jeremy Allen White as the singer.