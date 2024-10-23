Kate Cassidy reveals Liam Payne planned 'to marry' her in secret note

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy’s "heart is shattered."

In a new and emotional tribute to the late One Direction star, via her official Instagram account, Cassidy revealed the future plans she had made with her boyfriend.

"I don't even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you've had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone-millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved,” she penned in her tear-jerking note that was paired with a carousel of memorable photos she had with Payne.

Cassidy continued, "You are because I can't say were-my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did. Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into. None of this feels real, and I can't wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I'm struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things.”

"A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.' Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel,” she further noted.

"I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go. Forever yours, Katelyn 444,” Cassidy wrote, as she signed off.