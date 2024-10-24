Photo: Kim Kardashian to break silence on Kanye West's new lawsuit: Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly fuming at her former husband Kanye West, who now goes by the name, Ye.

Recently, a new report of In Touch Weekly disclosed that the beauty mogul and her “entire family” are “absolutely livid” at the Vultures crooner because of his disturbing “sexual kinks.”

As per a spy of the outlet, “Kim has tried her best to maintain a healthy coparenting relationship with Kanye.”

“But it’s taking everything in her not to speak out right now,” the source concluded.

This report comes after Kayne West’s ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, made some rather disturbing claims in a lawsuit against the rapper and accused him of inappropriate conduct, stalking and disturbingly graphic conversations.

According to Daily Mail, the 88-page-long document filed against Kanye filed by his former employee revealed dozens of rather unsettling claims and vile conversations.

Amongst them, it was mentioned how the controversial rapper had a “kink” of wanting to have s** with mother figures of his s***** targets.

The lawsuit also claimed that this included Bianca Censori, his current wife, who at that time was not married to him but “rather his on call sex party participant/employee.”