Kim Kardashian to break silence on Kanye West's new lawsuit: Report

New disturbing revelations about Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's former husband, have been revealed

October 24, 2024

Kim Kardashian is reportedly fuming at her former husband Kanye West, who now goes by the name, Ye.

Recently, a new report of In Touch Weekly disclosed that the beauty mogul and her “entire family” are “absolutely livid” at the Vultures crooner because of his disturbing “sexual kinks.”

As per a spy of the outlet, “Kim has tried her best to maintain a healthy coparenting relationship with Kanye.”

“But it’s taking everything in her not to speak out right now,” the source concluded.

This report comes after Kayne West’s ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, made some rather disturbing claims in a lawsuit against the rapper and accused him of inappropriate conduct, stalking and disturbingly graphic conversations.

According to Daily Mail, the 88-page-long document filed against Kanye filed by his former employee revealed dozens of rather unsettling claims and vile conversations.

Amongst them, it was mentioned how the controversial rapper had a “kink” of wanting to have s** with mother figures of his s***** targets.

The lawsuit also claimed that this included Bianca Censori, his current wife, who at that time was not married to him but “rather his on call sex party participant/employee.”

