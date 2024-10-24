How Meghan Markle successfully manages to ‘upset everybody'

Meghan Markle’s capacity to lose people has been highlighted by a Royal expert.



Author Hugo Vickers has commented upon ex Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s statement on Meghan noting the Duchess of Sussex has a ‘poor judgement’

Mr Vickers told The Sun Online: "Megan does seem to have a capacity for losing friends and allies all around the place and Tina Brown, of course, is a very intelligent observer of the scene, and she's been doing it for a very long time.

"For what it's worth, Meghan lost me as an ally, too, because when she first joined the Royal Family, the line I was taking was she's the first member to have addressed the United Nations.

"There was so much that she could do, but she gradually managed to upset everybody, including Tina Brown, and that can't be a coincidence.”

Mr Vickers said: "The way I lost confidence when there was all that ridiculous nonsense about when Archie was born, and she wouldn't tell us.

"She was the first woman I've ever heard of who's given birth and subsequently gone into labour later on,” he noted.