 
Geo News

Jelly Roll hits major weight loss milestone

The rapper has no plans to slow down in his ongoing journey of weight loss

By
Web Desk
|

October 24, 2024

Jelly Roll hits major weight loss milestone
Jelly Roll hits major weight loss milestone

Following his weight loss journey, Jelly Roll has shed 100 lbs. of weight.

The 39-year-old country star took to his official Instagram account to mark his major weight loss milestone.

“Next year when y’all see me, you won’t recognize me," Roll said in the video he shared on his social media.

“I’m going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never had,” he continued.

The singer's nutrition coach chimed in to show how Jelly Roll is sticking to his weight loss journey while he is also on his Beautifully Broken tour.

“We just passed the halfway point of the tour, and Jelly’s been crushing it,” Larios said.

“We’re either walking [around] the arena, playing basketball, boxing,” the fitness guru explained, noting, “He just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss.”

Larios also shared the singer's pre-show meal which “fuels him before a show.”

Moreover, the nutrition coach also revealed that Jelly Roll's after-performance meal which is a healthy version of Nashville hot chicken without "oil and the batter" .

Why is Prince Harry ‘terribly impressed' with Meghan Markle video
Why is Prince Harry ‘terribly impressed' with Meghan Markle
Matty Healy hints at Taylor Swift in rare music insight
Matty Healy hints at Taylor Swift in rare music insight
How Meghan Markle successfully manages to ‘upset everybody'
How Meghan Markle successfully manages to ‘upset everybody'
Katie Price reveals real reason behind drastic weight loss
Katie Price reveals real reason behind drastic weight loss
Bowen Yang recalls Ariana Grande being 'in her element' on 'Wicked' set
Bowen Yang recalls Ariana Grande being 'in her element' on 'Wicked' set
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs ordered his chefs to keep stock of ‘pink cocaine' video
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs ordered his chefs to keep stock of ‘pink cocaine'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle separation goes ‘worse' with ‘upstaging' battle video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle separation goes ‘worse' with ‘upstaging' battle
Anna Kendrick shares future partner must-haves after 'abusive' ex
Anna Kendrick shares future partner must-haves after 'abusive' ex