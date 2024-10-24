Jelly Roll hits major weight loss milestone

Following his weight loss journey, Jelly Roll has shed 100 lbs. of weight.

The 39-year-old country star took to his official Instagram account to mark his major weight loss milestone.

“Next year when y’all see me, you won’t recognize me," Roll said in the video he shared on his social media.

“I’m going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never had,” he continued.

The singer's nutrition coach chimed in to show how Jelly Roll is sticking to his weight loss journey while he is also on his Beautifully Broken tour.

“We just passed the halfway point of the tour, and Jelly’s been crushing it,” Larios said.

“We’re either walking [around] the arena, playing basketball, boxing,” the fitness guru explained, noting, “He just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss.”

Larios also shared the singer's pre-show meal which “fuels him before a show.”

Moreover, the nutrition coach also revealed that Jelly Roll's after-performance meal which is a healthy version of Nashville hot chicken without "oil and the batter" .