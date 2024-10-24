Jelly Roll's heartfelt gesture in Arkansas leaves fans in awe

Jelly Roll, a renowned singer and rapper, has shown another side of him by giving back to his fans out of honor.

The 39-year-old rapper posted a video of himself on X (previously known as Twitter) on October 23, standing in front of Gus’s Fried Chicken in Little Rock, Arkansas, to announce that he was offering free food to all who visited the restaurant that day.

Roll noted that the reason behind his step was “to honor our sold out show in Simmons Bank Arena,” which seats 18,000 audience members.

He began the video by reflecting on his career’s initial days when he would come to Little Rock to play shows at small venues, such as Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack, and admitted that he was “so proud” to sell out the 200-person venue.

“The next time I came I played a place called the Rev Room right here behind me. Right next to it is a place called Gus’s Chicken. We ate Gus’s Chicken every time we played the Rev Room. I played that place ten times. If you come to Gus’s Chicken in Little Rock, Arkansas today, the food is on me, baby. Come get you a meal,” he added.

Moving forward, the Need a Favor singer also encouraged all the budding artists to never give up, using himself as an example.

“So all y’all artists playing Stickyz and playing the Rev Room, I played Stickyz 10 times. I played the Rev Room 20 times. Keep playing, baby. Keep playing, baby!”

He also added a caption that read, “Free food for anyone in downtown Little Rock.”

It is pertinent to mention that despite facing hardships in the early days of his career, Roll was nominated for entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year, and album of the year at the 2024 CMA Awards.