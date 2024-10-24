Selena Gomez clears the air on Benny Blanco, Edgar Ramirez drama

Selena Gomez has shut down cheating rumours with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Previously, Gomez has sparked cheating rumours after dancing very closely with her Emilia Perez co-star Edgar Ramirez.

The video of Gomez and Ramirez from Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour concert went viral, igniting cheating rumours among fans.

However, taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Gomez put an end to cheating speculations.

She posted a hilarious video clip of Blanco and Ramirez recreating the viral moment.

In the video, Blanco took Gomez's place and danced closely with the actor on Carpenter's hit track Bed Chem, from the latest album Short n' Sweet.

Gomez and Blanco started dating midway through 2023 and then the Only Murders in the Building actress confirmed their relationship in December that year.

Emilia Perez also starring Adriana Paz, Mark Ivanir, Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón will receive limited theatrical release Canada and in the U.S. on November 1 and it will then premiere on Netflix from November 13, 2024.