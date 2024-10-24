Photo: Jelly Roll, wife Bunnie XO double down on baby plans: Source

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, are reportedly planning to increase their brood.

As per the newest report of Life & Style, the couple have been planning a baby together after many pregnancy losses.

An insider shared about the couple, “This has been their dream for a while,” noting, “They’re very excited to make it happen.”

This comes after Bunnie, originally named Alyssa, admitted during a chat on Dumb Blonde podcast last July that she and her husband opted to undergo in vitro fertilization with a surrogate.

At the time, the 44-year-old wife of the musician said, “I would have trouble carrying a baby,"

Bunnie even admitted that she and Jelly are also not in a "good place" in their relationship as they experienced "many" pregnancy losses and can't handle another loss “emotionally and mentally.”

"This journey with IVF, we sat down a couple months ago. And I was just like, I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden," she expressed and noted, "I'm in my baby mama (and) gardening era," after which the podcaster resigned from the topic.