 
Geo News

Jelly Roll, wife Bunnie XO double down on baby plans: Source

Jelly Roll previously admitted that he would love to have a baby with wife Bunnie XO

By
Web Desk
|

October 24, 2024

Photo: Jelly Roll, wife Bunnie XO double down on baby plans: Source
Photo: Jelly Roll, wife Bunnie XO double down on baby plans: Source

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, are reportedly planning to increase their brood.

As per the newest report of Life & Style, the couple have been planning a baby together after many pregnancy losses.

An insider shared about the couple, “This has been their dream for a while,” noting, “They’re very excited to make it happen.”

This comes after Bunnie, originally named Alyssa, admitted during a chat on Dumb Blonde podcast last July that she and her husband opted to undergo in vitro fertilization with a surrogate.

At the time, the 44-year-old wife of the musician said, “I would have trouble carrying a baby,"

Bunnie even admitted that she and Jelly are also not in a "good place" in their relationship as they experienced "many" pregnancy losses and can't handle another loss “emotionally and mentally.”

"This journey with IVF, we sat down a couple months ago. And I was just like, I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden," she expressed and noted, "I'm in my baby mama (and) gardening era," after which the podcaster resigned from the topic. 

Chad Michael Murray flaunts dance moves in 'The Merry Gentlemen'
Chad Michael Murray flaunts dance moves in 'The Merry Gentlemen'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Portugal pad hits the couple with major legal woe
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Portugal pad hits the couple with major legal woe
Meghan Markle warned people are dropping lies flies
Meghan Markle warned people are dropping lies flies
'Magnificent' King Charles 'doing what he can' to remain 'strong'
'Magnificent' King Charles 'doing what he can' to remain 'strong'
Dave Grohl's daughter, Violet breaks silence amid father's love child controversy
Dave Grohl's daughter, Violet breaks silence amid father's love child controversy
George Clooney earns support from 'ER' co-star Julianna Margulies ahead of Broadway debut
George Clooney earns support from 'ER' co-star Julianna Margulies ahead of Broadway debut
Jennifer Aniston feels betrayed as Brad Pitt, Courtney Cox grow close: Source
Jennifer Aniston feels betrayed as Brad Pitt, Courtney Cox grow close: Source
Charli XCX garners praise from 'Brat' re-release collaborator Julian Casablancas
Charli XCX garners praise from 'Brat' re-release collaborator Julian Casablancas