Keith Urban 'enjoys' Nicole Kidman's work 'as art'

Keith Urban just revealed a tactic over how he copes up with his wife, Nicole Kidman filming rather erotic film scenes with other men.

For context, the 57-year-old Paddington actress signed up for one of the raunchiest roles of her career history, the drama, Babygirl, where Kidman plays a high-powered married boss who develops feelings for a bold and much younger intern.

Kidman stripped so many times for multiple intimate scenes with co-stars Antonio Banderas and Harris Dickinson, even revealing how she “orgasmed” so much that she had to request to pause filming, as per DailyMail.

The outlet reports on how Urban remains unfazed by his wife’s steamy onscreen scenes, to which the country music star explained how he has learned to separate Kidman from the character on screen.

“When Keith is watching her work, he sees it as her art,” an insider told DailyMail adding, “She is playing characters – she isn't playing Nicole Kidman.”

They continued, “Keith isn’t wincing during these types of scenes, he knows it is just part of the story. He removes himself from seeing her as his wife and supports her and enjoys the work.”

The source also stated how Keith Urban “doesn't want to know” any script details apart from her “schedule” so that he can “figure out when they see each other and their kids.”