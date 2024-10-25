Timothee Chalamet sings live as Bob Dylan 'A Complete Unknown' in BTS video

Timothee Chalamet is set to star as the iconic singer Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown.



On Thursday, PEOPLE magazine has unveiled an exclusive behind the scenes video from the film set.

In the video, Timothee can be seen singing Bob's hit tracks The Times They Are a Changin and Like a Rolling Stone.

The actor also says in the video, "It was important for me to play and sing on set because it was in the spirit of the movie to do it live."

Additionally, Timothee also shared, "Many of the artists through American pop culture that had the balls to turn their back on what was expected of them, that moment started with Bob."

"His words are relevant; 'Times They are A Changing' ' is relevant, 'Blowin' in the Wind' is relevant," he added.

A Complete Unknown, scheduled to release in theaters on December 25, 2024, tells a story of Bob Dylan as he arrives in New York's West Village. He breaks away from the folk movement and makes a controversial choice that changes music forever.

Directed by James Mangold, it explores Bob's journey of self-discovery and cultural impact.