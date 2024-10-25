 
Prince Harry creates ‘mild' hiccup for King Charles in Australia

Prince Harry contribution to ‘Spare’ paperback release unearthed

Web Desk
October 25, 2024


Prince Harry has been criticised for the release of his paperback version of book ‘Spare.’

The Duke of Sussex, who has stayed mum as his memoir crosses another milestone, could have contributed in the selection of date amid father King Charles’ Australia tour.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: "It is open to question whether Harry chose the date of the release of his memoir, Spare, or whether its publishers Random House, decided on it.

"However, it is inconvenient, to put it mildly, that it is in the middle of a highly significant royal tour for King Charles. Some will see this as an example of the Sussexes, once again, seizing the limelight."

He said: "The Royal Family will be relieved he has not added any of the 400 pages he said he removed because they were too sensitive.

