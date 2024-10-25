Jeff Bridges' gives rare update to 'The Old Man' Season 2

Jeff Bridges dished out his decision making technique.

During the interview with People, he candidly shared how he dealt with the struggle he faced while filming The Old Man.

The Hollywood star, who portrayed the role of formal CIA agent Dan in the thrill series, began by saying, “The whole plot, it just gets thicker and thicker.”

Moreover, Bridges recalled the scene, and he said, “Dan, who has so-called saved his daughter now gets the tables flipped on him and she's capturing him basically. His world is being totally turned upside down.”

Furthermore, the American actor went on to say, “The guy who can repeat those fastest kind of wins.”

However, he highlighted the useful decision making model that he implemented while filming which is the OODA loop, which includes observation, orientation, decision, and action.

“So he’s [Dan] got a challenge of observing what's happening. ‘My daughter, oh, she's got these cards,” Bridges added.

“What am I going to do? Am I going to run? I've got to decide. … And then act. And then do what you've decided to do and do it as quickly as possible. In this instance, he's got to go with the flow,” the Tron actor concluded.

The Old Man’s final episode of season 2 was released on October 24, 2024.

For those unversed, Jeff Bridges is diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affects the immune system, in 2020.

