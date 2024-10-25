 
Lana Del Rey flaunts her wedding ring in first appearance after marriage

Lana Del Rey dons her wedding ring at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards which marked her first appearance after getting married to Jeremy Dufrene

By
Web Desk
|

October 25, 2024

Lana Del Rey was spotted on Thursday at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards while she donned her wedding ring.

According to Daily Mail, Lana was marking her first high-profile event since her recent wedding to alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene.

Moreover, the 39-year-old singer's jewelry could be seen at the event, which was held at a private home in Bel Air, California.

During the appearance, which marked her first major outing since tying the knot with Dufrene in September, she was seen greeting fellow musical artist Camila Cabello at one point.

Additionally, the New York native, who exchanged vows with Dufrene by pastor linked to fellow music star Justin Bieber, donned a sheer-sleeved ivory gown with ruffled paneling in tiers decorated with sequins.

As per the outlet, the Lust For Life artist, whose full name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, was also outfitted in a fur stole with her brown locks styled up with a butterfly clip.

Furthermore, the 11-time Grammy nominated artist posed with her stylist Molly Dickson at the proceedings.

It is worth mentioning that after a few weeks of speculation about the status of their relationship, Del Rey and Dufrene’s marriage license was signed and returned to the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court, where it was filed on Friday, as per the publication. 

