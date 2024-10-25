Nicole Kidman makes a bold confession: ‘It is very hard for me to go’

Nicole Kidman, a renowned actress and producer, recently opened up about her 2024 jam-packed schedule.

While talking to Variety at the premiere of Lioness on October 23 in Los Angeles, Kidman revealed the reason behind her busy schedule.

She articulated that, at the moment, her purpose is to create jobs, as “in this weird way there are so many opportunities in terms of being able to be of service to the people who are coming up and using what I have and can do for people like [‘Babygirl’ writer and director] Helena [Reijn]. It’s very hard for me to go, ‘Okay, I’m just going to take care of myself,’ because I’m so much about taking care of other people.”

Kidman further added that she was thinking of creating “more jobs” and she “loves” doing this work and has “a lot of passion for it.”

Reflecting on her wish, she quipped by saying, “I just need to take care of myself. I wish I had superpowers so I could be everywhere at once.”

“This is what I dreamed of since I was a little girl. I love what I do so I’m going just give it my all, and then I don’t go out. I go home to be with my family. We do things together. I’m not going out to nightclubs,” the 57-year-old actress shared.

For those unaware, Kidman has been busy with many new projects in the past year. She starred in two movies, A Family Affair and Babygirl, and on TV, she acted in Expats and The Perfect Couple.

It is pertinent to mention that the Aquaman star is returning for the second season of Lioness, which is set to premiere on Paramount+ on October 27.