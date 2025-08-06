'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard explains why he's still single

'Stranger Things' actor Finn Wolfhard opens up about his love life

Finn Wolfhard has confirmed that he is not in a relationship with anyone right now.

The 22-year-old actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of the final installment of the hit series Stranger Things, opened up about his love life in an interview with Variety.

“I’m single,” confessed Finn. “I feel like that’s something that I’m also kind of thinking about right now is just like…This is the time kind of where I have been doing the most work kind of in my life.”

The actor further told the outlet that he doesn't "really want to put" his focus on dating.

"The rate that I’m traveling all the time and working and stuff, I just feel like it’s not the time to do that," explained the crooner.

For those unversed, Finn plays Mike Wheeler in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

The highly anticipated season will premiere on Netflix in three parts. The first volume of the four episodes will debut on November 26, followed by the second volume, which will consist of three more episodes, on December 25.

The series' fans will enjoy the finale on December 31.