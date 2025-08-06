Nicki Minaj haunted as man who killed her father hires private investigator

Nicki Minaj accused of dodging court orders in 150M dollar lawsuit

Nicki Minaj has found herself at the center of a legal battle after the man convicted of killing her father in 2021 hired private investigators to track her down.

As revealed by RadarOnline, Charles Polevich, who served a year in prison for fleeing the scene after striking Robert Minaj, is now trying to dispose Nicki as part of a $150 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by her mother, Carol Maraj.

It has been claimed that Nicki has become nearly impossible to locate with her $20 million Hidden Hills mansion appeared to be "abandoned."

Notably, the rapper has not received the court-ordered deposition notice despite several attempts. In one encounter involving her husband, Kenneth Petty, he allegedly refused to accept documents on her behalf.

It is worth mentioning that Charles Polevich wants Nicki Minaj to testify over lyrics referencing her father in her music, which he claims are relevant to the case.

On the other hand, Carol Maraj’s lawyers called the request "borderline harassment," but the court sided with Polevich, granting him a 60-day extension to serve the Barbie World hitmaker.