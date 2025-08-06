 
'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers heap praises on each other

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers became friends on set of 'Wednesday'

By
Marium Haroon
|

August 06, 2025

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers have openly discussed their friendship, highlighting how it developed while working on Wednesday.

Speaking with Seventeen, the Hollywood actresses candidly shared what they like about each other.

“I love her so much. We have such a fun time together,” Myers began.

Recalling the support that she got from the co-star, she continued, “She’s producing this next season so she had a lot more creative input and was always telling me, ‘If there’s something you don’t like or something you’re not comfortable with, let me know and I’ll be your person.’”

“She definitely was looking out for the cast, but she’s also such a great friend,” Myers added.

Ortega also admitted that she really enjoyed spending time together in random foreign countries.

“Emma Myers, as a friend, is incredibly generous, patient, and charming. I feel really lucky to have gotten to know her,” the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress heaped praise on her co-star.

“Love her throughout the years be able to spend so much time with her. You know, we’re from very different places, so I love being locked in random foreign countries with her for eight months at a time,” Ortega added before exiting the chat.

Main cast of the series will return to season 2 with Ortega reprising her role as Wednesday, alongside Myers as Enid, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, and Luis Guzmán as Gomez.

The first part of the series, which contains four episodes, is set to release on August 06, 2025.  

