Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning to move to Cleveland?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted house hunting in Cleveland

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

August 06, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all set to take their relationship to the next level.

The pop sensation and the professional player were photographed house hunting in Cleveland, Ohio, in June, as per local outlet Cleveland Scene.

Multiple sources confirmed to the publication that the loved-up couple recently “visited at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio’s tony Eastside suburbs.”

As per the insider, the real estate shopping trip took place two months ago, when Travis and Taylor were spotted enjoying lunch at JoJo’s Bar, an Italian restaurant in Chagrin Falls.

The confidant further told the outlet that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, is looking for a lavish community for him and Taylor to settle down in.

The outlet described the neighborhoods the couple visited as the “kind of places where wealth is abundant and babies are born with fully funded 529 accounts just in case they don’t get a lacrosse scholarship or decide to forego higher education altogether to pursue dressage full time.”

It is pertinent to mention that Travis already owns a $6 million mansion in Kansas City, while Taylor has an impressive $80 million real estate portfolio, including her $17 million Rhode Island mansion.

