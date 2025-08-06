'The Walking Dead' actress passes away at 33

Kelley Mack dies peacefully at 33

The Walking Dead actress Kelley Mack has passed away at the age of 33.

Kelley, who played the role of Addy on season 9 of the series, died on August 2, 2025 after being diagnosed with glioma of the central nervous system.

Her death was confirmed through her own social media by her loved ones.

Kelley Mack did voice-over-work for Oscar-winning 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

The post on Kelley’s Instagram read, “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.”

It continued, “Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express.”

“Kelley’s Caringbridge link in her bio includes the 2-page formal announcement with information on her upcoming life celebration in Ohio on August 16th.

“She would want you all to know how much she loves you. And as her sister, I want you all to know how brave that tough SOB was, especially when she decided to make the leap to be reunited with God. I’m so fucking proud of her,” it concluded.

Besides The Walking Dead, Kelley Mack is also known for her roles in Chicago Med, Delicate Arch, and Broadcast Signal Intrusion.

Notably, she also did voice-over-work for the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as Hailee Steinfeld’s character, Gwen Stacy.