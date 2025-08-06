Blake Lively brutally roasted in comedic spoof by Michael Pavano

Blake Lively parodied by comedian Michael Pavano

Blake Lively has found herself in the spotlight for more than just her courtroom drama.

The Gossip Girl alum was recently spoofed by Los Angeles-based comedian Michael Pavano in a viral skit titled The Blake Lively Deposition.

He poked fun at Lively's ongoing legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Pavano, known for his celebrity parodies, took to Instagram and TikTok, where he has a combined following of nearly 1.2 million, to satirize the high-profile deposition.

In the video, he wore a blonde wig and multiple beanies, a nod to Lively’s much-discussed wardrobe from It Ends With Us.

As Blake once told Today, “A lot of it’s my real-life clothes or my husband’s clothes or my girlfriend Gigi’s cloth. I was borrowing some.”

In character, Pavano quipped about Lively’s legal entourage: “That’s because they keep quitting. And I need rotation. Besides, walking into a room with eight lawyers behind you looks pretty b****** doesn’t it, Justin?”

The skit’s mock-deposition continued with Pavano blurring the lines between film production and legal proceedings.

When told, “Ms. Lively, do you know that this is a legal deposition and not a film production?” he shot back, “Absolutely. But I’m being recorded right now and I would like to make this something that we’re both proud of. I’m trying to protect us both.”

Pavano also parodied Lively’s alleged on-set control, referencing her husband Ryan Reynolds’ involvement in rewriting a scene.

“When Blake first signed on to the movie, she told me that she didn’t need control,” said the actor playing Baldoni. “Two days later, she took over craft services and renamed all the snacks.”

In a second part of the skit, Pavano’s faux-Blake discussed seating arrangements at the NYC premiere, where Baldoni and his family were allegedly sent to the basement.

“Something had to give. It was either Justin’s family or the floral archway,” he said. “I also sent them a charcuterie board, which by the way, I was never thanked for.”

Pavano ended his performance by calling the parody a “full-on character study.”