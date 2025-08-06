Tom Holland reflects on iconic fishnet 'Umbrella' performance

Tom Holland revisits viral 'Umbrella' performance

Tom Holland is looking back with fondness and a bit of humour on his iconic 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance, which famously saw him dancing in fishnets to Rihanna’s Umbrella.

In a recent cooking segment with Gordon Ramsay, the Spider-Man star, recalled the moment while preparing a spicy fried chicken sandwich at the Gordon Ramsay Academy.

The host Ramsay jokingly asked Holland about the fishnets he wore during the performance, asking, “Were they mum’s fishnets?” Holland laughed and replied, “They were my granny’s, actually.”

The performance, which began with a nod to Singin’ in the Rain before launching into the high-energy Rihanna number, surprised many.

“What was really great about that is people didn’t know that I could dance,” Holland said. “I kept that quiet, I don’t know why. And I came out with a bang.”

Later during the show Holland also revealed that his father, director Dominic Holland, had doubts about the performance.

“When I told my dad, he was like, ‘Son, I don’t think that’s a good idea. I don’t think you should do that,’” Holland recalled.

“I think he was just, at that time in my career, very worried about me becoming too famous too quickly. So he was really keen for me to not do extra TV shows that I didn’t have to do to try and maintain that part of my childhood.”