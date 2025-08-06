 
Geo News

Luke Hemsworth opens up about his close bond with Chris Pratt

Luke Hemsworth and Chris Pratt's new film 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf' will premiere on Prime Video on August 27

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 06, 2025

Luke Hemsworth praises 'Terminal List: Dark Wolf'' co-star Chris Pratt

Luke Hemsworth has opened up about his close friendship with The Terminal List: Dark Wolf costar Chris Pratt.

Speaking to People magazine at the premiere of the upcoming action thriller in New York City on Monday, the 44-year-old actor joked that "It's such a nightmare, you know, these people are so horrible to me."

The actor was referring to series' costars Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch as well as co-creator and author Jack Carr.

"It's an honor to just stand next to [them]," added Luke. "These guys are at the top of their game. They are my idols."

Later in the interview, Luke praised Chris as being "a very giving actor."

"He allows you all of the space — he's very collaborative," shared the Land of Bad star. "He’s very open to, you know, working on stuff."

"I'm gushing because he's just the most lovely human, he really is. It's disgusting," he added.

Talking about his bond with Chris, the actor said, "There's a lot of bromance."

It is pertinent to mention that Luke made two cameos in Chris' movies. He first appeared in Thor: Ragnarok and later in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Luke and Chris's new film, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, will premiere on Prime Video on August 27.

Tom Holland reflects on iconic fishnet 'Umbrella' performance
Tom Holland reflects on iconic fishnet 'Umbrella' performance
'Devastated' Prince Harry issues emotional statement amid Sentebale fallout
'Devastated' Prince Harry issues emotional statement amid Sentebale fallout
Selena Gomez bonds with mini-me sister Gracie
Selena Gomez bonds with mini-me sister Gracie
Alicia Silverstone reveals why she said no to Botox
Alicia Silverstone reveals why she said no to Botox
Savannah Chrisley reveals how she deals with ghosting
Savannah Chrisley reveals how she deals with ghosting
Christina Applegate lands in hospital amid ongoing health scare
Christina Applegate lands in hospital amid ongoing health scare
Justin Bieber's son Jack makes cameo first ever music video
Justin Bieber's son Jack makes cameo first ever music video
George Clooney speaks highly of Adam Sandler after their first collaboration
George Clooney speaks highly of Adam Sandler after their first collaboration