Luke Hemsworth opens up about his close bond with Chris Pratt

Luke Hemsworth praises 'Terminal List: Dark Wolf'' co-star Chris Pratt

Luke Hemsworth has opened up about his close friendship with The Terminal List: Dark Wolf costar Chris Pratt.

Speaking to People magazine at the premiere of the upcoming action thriller in New York City on Monday, the 44-year-old actor joked that "It's such a nightmare, you know, these people are so horrible to me."

The actor was referring to series' costars Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch as well as co-creator and author Jack Carr.

"It's an honor to just stand next to [them]," added Luke. "These guys are at the top of their game. They are my idols."

Later in the interview, Luke praised Chris as being "a very giving actor."

"He allows you all of the space — he's very collaborative," shared the Land of Bad star. "He’s very open to, you know, working on stuff."

"I'm gushing because he's just the most lovely human, he really is. It's disgusting," he added.

Talking about his bond with Chris, the actor said, "There's a lot of bromance."

It is pertinent to mention that Luke made two cameos in Chris' movies. He first appeared in Thor: Ragnarok and later in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Luke and Chris's new film, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, will premiere on Prime Video on August 27.