Billy Joel daughter Alexa Ray shares emotional reaction to dad's new documentary

Alexa Ray calls parents Billy Joel, Christie Brinkley 'ultimate dream couple'

Alexa Ray Joel has opened up about her dad Billy Joel’s latest HBO documentary.

In an interview with People Magazine, Alexa shared her emotional reaction to Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

For Alexa, daughter of Billy and Christie Brinkley, watching the documentary was “moving, beyond belief.”

She said, “There was people messaging me saying that they were in tears. So let alone, for me, reliving my childhood years.”

The singer and pianist went on to call her parents a dream couple, saying, “I think the world was very enchanted by my parents when they were together. They were like the ultimate dream couple,” adding that she loved seeing “how much they complement each other in their differences.”

“Opposites attract. My mom being this beautiful model, and extrovert, and very sunny and outgoing. My dad is definitely more of an introvert, which I would say, I'm more introverted too,” Alexa shared.

She added, “It was really, really beautiful and emotional for me to watch. I cried, my mom cried.”

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley tied the knot in 1985 and divorced in 1994.

In the documentary, the singer recalled their early days of relationship, saying, “Here I am dating this beautiful supermodel and... me? I’m from Hicksville. What am I doing with her? What’s she doing with me? But that was a very productive time for me.”

“I wrote a lot of songs for her. She was a muse,” he added.

“It was like being a teenager all over again. Experiencing those same emotions that I had when I was first discovering romance and love,” Billy noted for his love with Christie.