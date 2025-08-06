Joe Jonas says raising daughters with Sophie Turner is nothing like his all-boys childhood

Joe Jonas talks about co-parenting daughters with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas recently discussed how it’s like to raise daughters after growing up with only brothers.

During his appearance alongside brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, on the Good Hang podcast, Joe told Amy Poehler about how raising daughters with his ex-wife Sophie Turner is different from his own childhood experience.

Joe said, “Boys are so different than girls.”

“I’ll watch my kids on the playground and it’s, like, delicate. And then this kid will be like, ‘Ahh!’ And dive off the top of the slide. And you’re just like, ‘That is a boy,’” he added.

He went on to share about his own experience of growing up in an all boys house, including Nick, Kevin and their youngest brother Frankie.

Speaking of his mom, Joe said, “Four boys in one home. She was the boss, you know.”

“Growing up, we needed a loud voice like her to be able to control us and also make sure that we weren't, like, pieces of s— I think that was important,” he added.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who married in 2019, divorced after four years of their marriage. The duo now co-parent their two daughters: Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.