 
Geo News

Joe Jonas says raising daughters with Sophie Turner is nothing like his all-boys childhood

Jonas Brothers’ Joe recalls his childhood experience in all-boys house

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 06, 2025

Joe Jonas talks about co-parenting daughters with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas recently discussed how it’s like to raise daughters after growing up with only brothers.

During his appearance alongside brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, on the Good Hang podcast, Joe told Amy Poehler about how raising daughters with his ex-wife Sophie Turner is different from his own childhood experience.

Joe said, “Boys are so different than girls.”

“I’ll watch my kids on the playground and it’s, like, delicate. And then this kid will be like, ‘Ahh!’ And dive off the top of the slide. And you’re just like, ‘That is a boy,’” he added.

He went on to share about his own experience of growing up in an all boys house, including Nick, Kevin and their youngest brother Frankie.

Speaking of his mom, Joe said, “Four boys in one home. She was the boss, you know.”

“Growing up, we needed a loud voice like her to be able to control us and also make sure that we weren't, like, pieces of s— I think that was important,” he added.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who married in 2019, divorced after four years of their marriage. The duo now co-parent their two daughters: Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning to move to Cleveland?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning to move to Cleveland?
Blake Lively brutally roasted in comedic spoof by Michael Pavano
Blake Lively brutally roasted in comedic spoof by Michael Pavano
Luke Hemsworth opens up about his close bond with Chris Pratt video
Luke Hemsworth opens up about his close bond with Chris Pratt
'The Walking Dead' actress passes away at 33
'The Walking Dead' actress passes away at 33
Tom Holland reflects on iconic fishnet 'Umbrella' performance
Tom Holland reflects on iconic fishnet 'Umbrella' performance
'Devastated' Prince Harry issues emotional statement amid Sentebale fallout
'Devastated' Prince Harry issues emotional statement amid Sentebale fallout
Selena Gomez bonds with mini-me sister Gracie
Selena Gomez bonds with mini-me sister Gracie
Alicia Silverstone reveals why she said no to Botox
Alicia Silverstone reveals why she said no to Botox