Teddi Mellencamp tears up as she breaks silence on affair with horse trainer

Teddi Mellencamp opens up about her alleged affair with horse trainer

Teddi Mellencamp finally broke the silence on her alleged affair with her horse trainer, Simon Schroeder, which led to her divorce from Edwin Arroyave.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the 44-year-old TV star said that “I’ve never talked about it at all, just because of the kids, and I’ve never wanted anybody to have a guarantee whether it happened or didn’t happen.”

“But what I can say is, did I do things that hurt other people? Yes,” added Teddi, who was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in October 2022.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum further said, “To this day, does it still hurt my heart and I wonder if that’s why it got cancer? Yes… like it was my payback.”

“So nothing goes without payment,” she added as she began to cry.

In November 2024, several reports claimed that Teddy cheated on her husband of 13 years, Edwin, with her horse trainer.

Later that month, the TV personality filed for divorce from Edwin. The exes have three children together - daughters Slate and Dove and son Cruz.