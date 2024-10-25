 
Geo News

Stevie Nicks told Katy Perry to 'walk away' from Taylor Swift rivalry

Stevie Nicks recalls advice she gave Katy Perry on dealing with Taylor Swift fan army

By
Web Desk
|

October 25, 2024

Stevie Nicks told Katy Perry to walk away from Taylor Swift rivalry
Stevie Nicks told Katy Perry to 'walk away' from Taylor Swift rivalry

Stevie Nicks has shared her firm advice to Katy Perry.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks reflected on her conversation with Perry.

Perry talked about "the internet armies of all the girl singers, and how cruel and rancid they can be" to which Nicks responded, "Well, I wouldn’t know because I’m not on the internet."

However, Perry asked about who her "rivals" were to which Nicks shared a useful advice to her, saying, "Katy, I don’t have rivals. I have friends. All the other women singers that I know are friends. Nobody’s competing. Get off the internet and you won’t have rivals either."

During the conversation, which happened almost a decade ago, Perry, who was dealing with feud with Taylor Swift, addressed, "Taylor Swift army [and] the Katy army."

With a firm look, Nicks advised her, "You just have to walk away from that. Don’t carry that around in your mind because then they’re winning this game."

The feud between two iconic singers began over backup dancers who left Swift's tour for Perry's Prismatic World Tour.

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' involvement in Jamie Foxx's hospitalization
Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' involvement in Jamie Foxx's hospitalization
Zoe Saldana gets honored for charitable efforts towards underprivileged children video
Zoe Saldana gets honored for charitable efforts towards underprivileged children
Prince William releases major statement after King Charles dismisses abdication rumours
Prince William releases major statement after King Charles dismisses abdication rumours
'Mentor' Nicole Scherzinger breaks silence on Liam Payne death
'Mentor' Nicole Scherzinger breaks silence on Liam Payne death
Camila Cabello makes bright silky gown look glam at InStyle's Imagemaker Awards
Camila Cabello makes bright silky gown look glam at InStyle's Imagemaker Awards
Patrick Dempsey reveals recent update of 'Scream 7'
Patrick Dempsey reveals recent update of 'Scream 7'
BTS' Jin is set to achieve a career milestone following his mandatory military service
BTS' Jin is set to achieve a career milestone following his mandatory military service
Insiders reveal all about Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's rumored romance
Insiders reveal all about Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's rumored romance