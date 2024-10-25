Stevie Nicks told Katy Perry to 'walk away' from Taylor Swift rivalry

Stevie Nicks has shared her firm advice to Katy Perry.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks reflected on her conversation with Perry.

Perry talked about "the internet armies of all the girl singers, and how cruel and rancid they can be" to which Nicks responded, "Well, I wouldn’t know because I’m not on the internet."

However, Perry asked about who her "rivals" were to which Nicks shared a useful advice to her, saying, "Katy, I don’t have rivals. I have friends. All the other women singers that I know are friends. Nobody’s competing. Get off the internet and you won’t have rivals either."

During the conversation, which happened almost a decade ago, Perry, who was dealing with feud with Taylor Swift, addressed, "Taylor Swift army [and] the Katy army."

With a firm look, Nicks advised her, "You just have to walk away from that. Don’t carry that around in your mind because then they’re winning this game."

The feud between two iconic singers began over backup dancers who left Swift's tour for Perry's Prismatic World Tour.