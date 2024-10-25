 
Meghan Markle feeling overwhelming hurt after seeing Prince Harry get praised

Meghan Markle is starting to feel the pressure, and become overwhelmed by all the strain that she’s seeing

October 25, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly starting to feel the effects of having such strain on her marriage to Prince Harry.

An inside source that is well placed within the Sussex’s circle made these admissions and comments.

The source shared all of it with OK! Magazine during one of their interviews.

In the eyes of this source, Meghan Markle is starting to become very emotional when it comes to the events of the recent, and rumors of a divorce and separation are not helping.

More insight into this pressure in question was also shared later on, and included the expert saying, “She has really felt the strain in recent weeks, and with all the speculation surrounding her and Harry and their marriage.”

“They haven't done themselves any favours by doing so many separate events but this is what they have decided to do as it works best for them at the moment as a couple and they both feel they can shine at events that are close to their hearts.”

“But it does upset her that, while Harry was getting praised for all of his appearances, she is getting criticised for what she says, what she wears etc and it brings back hurtful memories of when she was a royal.”

