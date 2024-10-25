Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson's 'dynamic' relationship comes to light

The Naked Gun co-stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson recently got candid and spoke highly of each other.

According to People magazine, Anderson and Pamela developed a mutual understanding while filming the new version of the popular Leslie Nielsen's cop comedy The Naked Gun earlier this year.

Neeson told the outlet that “With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with.”

“I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film,” the 72-year-old actor added, singing praises of her.

In addition, the Oscar-nominated actor praised Anderson's work but was not so "confident" about his own "comedy skills" in the lead role.

Taking into account his acting, he quipped, "Whether I can carry it or not, I honestly don’t know,” to which Anderson disagreed and added, “It was hard to keep a straight face in scenes together.”

Moving forward, the Baywatch actress called Neeson “humble and “the perfect gentleman” and noted that “he brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him.”

The 57-year-old star also revealed that the Wildcat actor “sincerely looked after me — wrapped his coat around me when I was cold.”

While to reciprocate his respect and love, she made him bread and cookies and left them for him in his dressing room.

For those unversed, Anderson stars as a “femme fatale” opposite Neeson, who plays the protagonist role of Detective Sergeant Franklin "Frank" Drebin Jr., "presumably" the son of Nielsen’s character Frank Drebin in the upcoming film.

It is pertinent to mention that the forthcoming film The Naked Gun will be released on August 1, 2025.